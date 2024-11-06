Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week – November 6 – Dax Brower

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - American Falls quarterback Dax Brower helped his team pull off a feat never seen in his lifetime.

"We haven’t won [a playoff game] since 1995," he explained. "So it’s been a while.”

That changed last Friday. Brower and the Beavers made the nine-hour drive to Moscow, returning home with a 24-16 first-round win.

“We had the same deal last year where, for the playoffs, we had to go up and play Timberlake," the senior said. "But last year we lost, so this time we thought, ‘If they’re gonna make us drive again, why don’t we get a win?’”

Brower completed 70% of his passes for 107 yards during the outing, including a picture-perfect 55-yard touchdown reception. His quarterback rating topped 138. He credited the team's success to a change in the playbook.

"In recent times, we hardly threw the ball," he explained. "We threw a lot more than we ever have, and I think it's helped a lot. Teams have really prepared for our run, but especially this year, teams have had to prepare for our throwing game as well."

American Falls will remain road warrior underdogs this week. Instead of Moscow, they'll be crossing the state to play Weiser in the next round of playoffs.

“Buhl beat ‘em a little while back," Brower said. "We barely lost to Buhl, so we’re thinking we have a good chance to upset another team.”

The unrelenting travel doesn't bother Brower, though.

“We kinda love it, for some reason," he explained. "We haven’t lost a game on the road, so why not keep going on the road?”

