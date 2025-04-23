National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set April 26

IDAHO (KIFI) - Local law enforcement agencies and health departments are collaborating to allow individuals to anonymously drop off unused medications. On Saturday, April 26, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and its state and local partners will hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse and theft.

Each drop-off location will accept prescription drugs that people have not used, do not want, or have expired. Over-the-counter and veterinary medications will also be accepted, but needles will not be taken.

There are seven Take Back Day collection sites in Eastern Idaho open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 26th.

Driggs Location:

Teton County Sheriff’s Office: 230 N Main St, Driggs, ID 83422

Idaho Falls Location:

Blue Cross of Idaho Office: 3630 S 25th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 (Off Hitt Road across from Hobby Lobby)

Rigby Location:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 200 Courthouse Way, Rigby, ID 83442

Rexburg Locations:

Madison County DMV: 510 North 2nd E, Rexburg, ID 83440

Rexburg Walmart: 1450 N. 2nd E, Rexburg, ID 83440

Salmon Location:

Steele Memorial Special Clinic Parking Lot: 805 Main St, Salmon, ID 83467

St. Anthony Location:

Anthony City Building: 420 N Bridge St, St. Anthony, ID 83445

For more information on the drug take-back event, click HERE.