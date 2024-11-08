Aberdeen punches their ticket to the semi-finals against North Fremont

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) – Number 2 Aberdeen hosts number 7 North Fremont.

Aberdeen QB Lupe Ortiz runs the ball out wide slipping a tackle.

Then he cuts in...cuts again...and darts forward for about a 30-yard run, eventually running out of bounds...

Ortiz does it again...rushing head-first into the end zone.

On the offensive again...Eric Alvarez picks up a few yards, but he's met with a strong North Fremont Defense.

North Fremont's Andrew Martin picks up the kick-off and dives straight into a 20-yard return.

QB Reuger Lenz throws it wide, but Aberdeen's Ronnie Serna shuts it down!

In the second quarter Ortiz darts through North Fremont's line and into the end zone...getting his second touchdown of the night.

This quarter-final game went to number 2 Aberdeen 35 to 8 and Aberdeen is off to the semis.