Monday girls’ district H.S. basketball scores – February 3

Published 9:43 PM

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Teton  29
(2) South Fremont 55

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Ririe  64
(5) Salmon   24

(3) North Fremont  42
(4) West Jefferson 48

