Monday girls’ district H.S. basketball scores – February 3
(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Teton 29
(2) South Fremont 55
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Ririe 64
(5) Salmon 24
(3) North Fremont 42
(4) West Jefferson 48
