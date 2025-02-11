Boise State alum Kellen Moore set to become head coach for New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS (KIFI) - Former Boise State Quarterback and Philadelphia Eagle offensive coordinator has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach for the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported the information on Tuesday morning.

Reports of Moore being the frontrunner for the head coach job have been circulating over the past week.

The announcement comes just a couple of days after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

This will be Moore's first head coaching job in the NFL. He was the offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018 to 2022 and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. He spent one year with Philadelphia. He attended Boise State University between 2007 and 2012.

Moore will replace Dennis Allen following a 5-12 season.

Moore, 36, is now the youngest NFL head coach.