Sermon Service & Electric Student Athlete of the Week – Tyson Sweetwood – February 12, 2025

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Rebounding is a big part of many team's game plans. Some think that, if you win the rebound battle, you'll win the game. Tyson Sweetwood of Hillcrest High School dominated the glass this past weekend versus Idaho Falls.

In Friday's (2/7) game versus the Tigers, the Junior snagged 21 rebounds, setting the unofficial single-game rebound record for the Knights. Why is it unofficial? Well, the record books only go back so far.

"We have a record book that we keep, like a stat book," Tyson told me. "As far as we can tell, that's the most we've had. Isaac Davis, his junior year, had 20 two times."

Isaac Davis graduated from Hillcrest last year, and now plays for the Utah State Aggies. Tyson is a two-sport athlete at Hillcrest, he is the Quarterback of the school's football team that just won the 5A state championship this past season. I asked Sweetwood what he thought this team needed to do to raise the state championship trophy.

"I just think we need to keep the same trajectory we're on right now," he explained. "Get better and better every week and stay together. That's a big thing. Things are going to get rough maybe at some parts, but you just got to stick together. I think if we do that, we have a great shot."

