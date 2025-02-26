Wednesday boys district H.S. basketball scores – February 26
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(4) Soda Springs 39
(3) Wendell 55
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Firth 73
(2) West Jefferson 49
