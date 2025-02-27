Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Tasha Larsen – February 27, 2025

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – Tasha Larsen is a Junior on the Sugar-Salem Diggers Girl's Basketball team. In the team's State Championship win over Bear Lake, Tasha dropped 15 points, going 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and 7 rebounds.

"I had a rough two first games," Tasha told me. "So I just knew I needed to come out good, and just had a good feeling going into the game."

Not only was this a huge win due to taking home the 4A state title, but it was also the final win of a perfect, undefeated 26-0 season.

Tasha is one of three non-seniors on that Sugar-Salem team. I asked her what made this group so special.

"We were just so close and everyone wanted it for each other," she said. "...everyone wanted it for everyone, even if it was, like, their position on the team was being on the bench, or if it was being a star player on the court, everyone was just happy for each other, which was huge."

Tasha's coach, Crystal Dayley, speaks highly of the talented junior.

"I definitely don't just look at Tasha as a shooter at all," Coach Dayley said to me. "I think what, to me, what is most valuable about Tasha is actually her defense or her rebounding. That kid just worked so hard, and to me, it's like she pushes herself so hard that she makes everyone else around her go harder."

Congratulations to this week's Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Tasha Larsen, of Sugar-Salem.

