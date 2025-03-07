Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Orrin Miller – March 6th, 2025

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Orrin Miller is a Senior at Malad High School, and he just completed a huge goal for himself – becoming a state champion wrestler. He completed this feat even with a shortened season.

"I hadn't had a full season under my belt because I moved in January," Orrin explained, "and so there's seven, six, seven weeks and I practice with Malad like really, really hard."

The former North Fremont Husky abruptly picked up his life, along with his family, and moved to Malad in January of this year. Why? In 2024, Orrin's father was diagnosed with Congestive heart failure and underwent a heart transplant. After the successful transplant, the family needed to move closer to Salt Lake City, Utah to be closer to the hospital for follow-up appointments.

"It was just... a mental fight the entire year, and so after I won, I didn't have to keep fighting," the senior told me.

Now, Miller is the Class 3A 285-pound state champion, and he told me his father is doing well. Orrin also said that his coach, Devin Morrison, got his dad involved in the medaling ceremony at the state championship.

"[My dad] is doing amazing. He actually, It's pretty cool, my coach let him hand out the medals after I won... I just kept crying, you know? Because I was so happy..."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Orrin Miller of Malad High School.

