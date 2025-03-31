Skip to Content
Monday high school scores – March 31

BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Century  1
Blackfoot  25

Snake River  0
Sugar-Salem  14

Challis-Mackay  8
Firth  9

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Hillcrest  29
Shelley  25


