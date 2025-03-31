Monday high school scores – March 31
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Century 1
Blackfoot 25
Snake River 0
Sugar-Salem 14
Challis-Mackay 8
Firth 9
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Hillcrest 29
Shelley 25
