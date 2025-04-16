Wednesday boys H.S. baseball scores – April 16
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Preston 6
Pocatello 9
GAME 2:
Preston 12
Pocatello 1
Marsh Valley 25
American Falls 2
Bear Lake 4
Snake River 7
Malad 16
Soda Springs 0
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Preston 6
Pocatello 9
GAME 2:
Preston 12
Pocatello 1
Marsh Valley 25
American Falls 2
Bear Lake 4
Snake River 7
Malad 16
Soda Springs 0
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.