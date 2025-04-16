Skip to Content
Wednesday boys H.S. baseball scores – April 16

Published 9:05 PM

GAME 1:
Preston  6
Pocatello  9

GAME 2:
Preston  12
Pocatello  1

Marsh Valley  25
American Falls  2

Bear Lake  4
Snake River  7

Malad  16
Soda Springs  0

