Thursday boys high school baseball scores – April 17
(KIFI)
Shelley 2
Blackfoot 11
Idaho Falls 13
Hillcrest 3
GAME 1:
Bonneville 14
Skyline 5
GAME 2:
Bonneville 6
Skyline 8
West Jefferson 2
Challis-Mackay 12
