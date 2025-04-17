Skip to Content
Thursday boys high school baseball scores – April 17

Published 9:21 PM

(KIFI)
Shelley  2
Blackfoot  11

Idaho Falls  13
Hillcrest  3

GAME 1:
Bonneville  14
Skyline  5

GAME 2:
Bonneville  6
Skyline  8

West Jefferson   2
Challis-Mackay  12


