Wednesday boys district H.S. baseball scores – April 30

Published 9:19 PM

6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Rigby  7
(2) Madison  12

5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello    11
(3) Preston    2  

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(4) Lighthouse Christian  7
(5) Declo  8

