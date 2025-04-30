Wednesday boys district H.S. baseball scores – April 30
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Rigby 7
(2) Madison 12
5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello 11
(3) Preston 2
3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(4) Lighthouse Christian 7
(5) Declo 8
