Wednesday girls H.S. softball scores – April 30
(KIFI)
Idaho Falls 1
Bonneville 2
Hillcrest 3
Blackfoot 15
Skyline 11
Shelley 20
Pocatello 15
Century 3
South Fremont 6
Teton 17
