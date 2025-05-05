Skip to Content
Monday girls H.S. district softball scores – May 5

Published 8:58 PM

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Marsh Valley  5
(1) Preston  10

(5) American Falls  10
(2) Bear Lake  6

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Declo  10
(2) Wendell  8

(1) Malad   17
(4) Soda Springs   0


