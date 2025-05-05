Monday girls H.S. district softball scores – May 5
(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Marsh Valley 5
(1) Preston 10
(5) American Falls 10
(2) Bear Lake 6
3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Declo 10
(2) Wendell 8
(1) Malad 17
(4) Soda Springs 0
(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Marsh Valley 5
(1) Preston 10
(5) American Falls 10
(2) Bear Lake 6
3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Declo 10
(2) Wendell 8
(1) Malad 17
(4) Soda Springs 0
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.