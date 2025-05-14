Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Jaycee Jensen – May 14th, 2025

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Tigers girl's track team had not won a District Championship in 13 years. That is not the case anymore, as this season the team took home the 5A District VI trophy. Our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week Jaycee Jensen made an impressive contribution to that achievement.

"I won the 400 [meter], I got second in the 8 [hundred], and then I got first in the 1600 and first in the 3200," Jensen explained. "I was still kind of in shock because it was a lot, and I was just really happy with it overall."

Those finishes qualified Jensen for the State Championship in all four events, and were worth 38 points in the District Championship meet.

Jaycee's coach, Idaho Falls High School Track and Field Program Director Kelcee Christensen made it known just how special of an Athlete the Junior runner is.

"Jaycee has been a leader ever since she started track. I've been lucky enough to coach, and see her grow through her high school career. she's always leading by example. She's one of the hardest-working athletes that we have. And, on top of that, her sportsmanship is unmatched," Christensen told me.

Now that the District Championship trophy is secured, the team has set its sight on the State Championship Trophy, something that the Idaho Falls girl's track team has never won. They're up for the task, too. Jaycee explained to me just how close this team is, and how ambitious they are.

"We're all just great friends. I mean, the sprinters, the distance, the field events athletes. We've just all been friends for through all these years. So, yeah, it's really fun," said Jensen. "I'm super excited. Our girl's team has big goals, and I think we'll have a lot of individuals do well... and we're hoping to bring back a state trophy, so that's really exciting."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Jaycee Jensen of Idaho Falls High School.