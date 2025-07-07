Monday American Legion baseball scores – July 7
Thunder Ridge Titans 15
Sugar 5
GAME 1:
Pocatello Razorbacks 2
Minico Storm Legion A 5
GAME 2:
Pocatello Razorbacks 1
Minico Storm Legion A 11
