Monday American Legion baseball scores – July 7

Published 9:04 PM

Thunder Ridge Titans  15
Sugar  5

GAME 1:
Pocatello Razorbacks   2
Minico Storm Legion A   5

GAME 2:
Pocatello Razorbacks    1
Minico Storm Legion A   11

