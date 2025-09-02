Tuesday high school soccer scores – September 2
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Madison 1
Skyline 4
Thunder Ridge 7
Hillcrest 2
Sugar-Salem 8
American Falls 0
GIRLS SCORES
Twin Falls 4
Pocatello 1
Preston 3
Bonneville 2
Shelley 1
Minico 0
(KIFI)
