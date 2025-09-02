Skip to Content
Tuesday high school soccer scores – September 2

Published 9:27 PM

BOYS SCORES
Madison  1
Skyline  4

Thunder Ridge  7
Hillcrest  2

Sugar-Salem  8
American Falls  0

GIRLS SCORES
Twin Falls  4
Pocatello   1

Preston  3
Bonneville  2

Shelley  1
Minico   0

