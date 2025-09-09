Skip to Content
Tuesday area high school soccer scores – September 9

Published 9:23 PM

BOYS SCORES
Bonneville  0
Shelley   1

South Fremont  6
Firth  1

Sugar-Salem  0
Teton   0  (tie)

GIRLS SCORES
South Fremont  2
Firth   1

Sugar-Salem   4
Teton  0

American Falls  10
Snake River  3

boys soccer
girls soccer
scores
sports line

