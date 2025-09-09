Tuesday area high school soccer scores – September 9
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Bonneville 0
Shelley 1
South Fremont 6
Firth 1
Sugar-Salem 0
Teton 0 (tie)
GIRLS SCORES
South Fremont 2
Firth 1
Sugar-Salem 4
Teton 0
American Falls 10
Snake River 3
