Century continues undefeated campaign against Shelley

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Century Diamondbacks took another win tonight to extend their undefeated season another week, this time against the Shelley Russets.

However, it was Shelley who tacked on the first points of the night by way of a Tristan Howell field goal. On Century's opening drive, QB Justus Mangum heaved a ball deep for Deshawn Clark, who came down with a terrific catch; however, the officials called him out of bounds and the play was negated.

Later in the first quarter, Shelley was forced to punt, and Diamondback returner Adrian Gonzalez fielded the punt and took it back for a huge gain, but the ball was dislodged by a Shelley player, and Tanner Lunt recovered it for the Russets.

In the second quarter for the Diamondbacks, the Mangum-Clark connection was rekindled, and this time it was a confirmed catch. Mangum hit Clark deep down the sideline and set up the offense inside the 10-yard line.

A few plays later on that same drive, Century's Tito Villano rumbled his way in for a touchdown. Century pulled away from Shelley as the game went on, and they stay undefeated. The final score 34 to 10 Diamondbacks.

