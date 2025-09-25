IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This week, our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the week is Aden Mora, a senior running back on the Bonneville High School Football team. Mora had an incredible game this past week against Idaho Falls. The senior notched 21 touches for 230 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Those rushing yards are a single-game career best for the Bonneville running back, the second time he's set a personal best in 2 weeks.

“I got 175. That was my highest — until last week,” Mora said. “I just want to keep pushing to get better and better.”

Currently, the Bees stand at 1-3 on the year, but Mora believes those early losses have helped shape the team.

“You win, and then you learn if you don’t win,” He said.

“I feel like we’ve learned a lot from those experiences. And it just prepares us to get better.”

As I learned in our High School Football Season Preview Series, the Bees are a young team. Being a senior amidst a team of younger players, I asked Mora what he thought of this group of guys.

“They’re hungry. They’re starving. They want to win,” he said.

“A lot of them step up to fill those spots, and a lot of them are good leaders.”

Congratulations to Aden Mora on some well-deserved recognition for his determination and talent on the football field. If you have an athlete you'd like to nominate, let us know! You can send all nominations to sports@localnews8.com for consideration.