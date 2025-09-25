Skip to Content
Sports

Thursday high school volleyball scores – September 25

MGN Online
By
Published 9:18 PM

(KIFI)
(Number of Sets Won)
Shelley  3
Bonneville  0

Teton  0
Bear Lake  3

Firth  3
West Jefferson  0

Watersprings  1
North Gem  3

Article Topic Follows: Sports
high school volleyball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content