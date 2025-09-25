Thursday high school volleyball scores – September 25
(KIFI)
(Number of Sets Won)
Shelley 3
Bonneville 0
Teton 0
Bear Lake 3
Firth 3
West Jefferson 0
Watersprings 1
North Gem 3
