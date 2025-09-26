Skip to Content
Sports

Friday high school football scores – September 26

high school football
MGN Online
high school football
By
Updated
today at 10:47 PM
Published 9:45 PM

(KIFI)
Skyline  55
Idaho Falls  13

Thunder Ridge  14
Madison  44

Highland  32
Pocatello  7

Blackfoot  40
Bonneville  22

South Fremont  6
American Falls  34

Snake River  27
Teton 26

Ririe  45
Firth   18

West Jefferson  34
Grangeville  6

Malad  21
Soda Springs  6

Bear Lake  14
Rich Co., UT  34

Challis  30
Mackay  18

Watersprings  8
Rockland     68

Grace    24
Adrian, OR  54

Butte County 26
Shoshone 22

Salmon  0
North Fremont  47

West Side  20
Declo  8

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Powell  14
Cody    56


Article Topic Follows: Sports
high school football
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content