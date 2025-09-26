Friday high school football scores – September 26
Skyline 55
Idaho Falls 13
Thunder Ridge 14
Madison 44
Highland 32
Pocatello 7
Blackfoot 40
Bonneville 22
South Fremont 6
American Falls 34
Snake River 27
Teton 26
Ririe 45
Firth 18
West Jefferson 34
Grangeville 6
Malad 21
Soda Springs 6
Bear Lake 14
Rich Co., UT 34
Challis 30
Mackay 18
Watersprings 8
Rockland 68
Grace 24
Adrian, OR 54
Butte County 26
Shoshone 22
Salmon 0
North Fremont 47
West Side 20
Declo 8
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Powell 14
Cody 56