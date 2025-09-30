Tuesday high school soccer scores – September 30
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Rigby 3
Thunder Ridge 8
Madison 0
Blackfoot 3
Sugar-Salem 2
Marsh Valley 1
GIRLS SCORES
Malad 1
Snake River 1 (Tie)
Aberdeen 1
American Falls 11
