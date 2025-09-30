Skip to Content
Tuesday high school soccer scores – September 30

BOYS SCORES
Rigby   3
Thunder Ridge  8

Madison  0
Blackfoot  3

Sugar-Salem   2
Marsh Valley    1

GIRLS SCORES
Malad  1
Snake River  1  (Tie)

Aberdeen    1
American Falls  11

