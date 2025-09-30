Skip to Content
Sports

Tuesday high school volleyball scores – September 30

MGN Online
By
Updated
today at 10:15 PM
Published 9:51 PM

(KIFI)
(Number of Sets Won)
Rigby   3
Thunder Ridge  0

Highland  0
Madison  3

Preston  1
Snake River  3

Filer  3
American Falls  1

Salmon  0
Firth 3

Butte County  3
Murtaugh  1

Article Topic Follows: Sports
high school volleyball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content