Tuesday high school volleyball scores – September 30
(Number of Sets Won)
Rigby 3
Thunder Ridge 0
Highland 0
Madison 3
Preston 1
Snake River 3
Filer 3
American Falls 1
Salmon 0
Firth 3
Butte County 3
Murtaugh 1
