Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Esplin Brothers – Oct. 2, 2025

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Against Bonneville this past Friday, the Blackfoot Broncos football team took a big win, thanks in part to a couple of impressive performances from the Esplin brothers.

Cade and Briggs Esplin both delivered in a big way, propelling the Broncos back over .500 to a record of 3-2.

"It's definitely a very strong connection," said junior wide receiver Briggs Esplin. "We've always been close, we've always played with each other and stuff. So it was just a great feeling to be able to come out and dominate on Fridays with my older brother."

Briggs put up huge numbers on limited touches in the game, finishing with:

103 rushing yards on 3 carries

2 rushing touchdowns

73 receiving yards on 2 catches

1 receiving touchdown

The junior gave a ton of credit to the rest of his offense for his production.

"Everyone got their blocks down," he said. "We were able to just execute what we're supposed to do and find open gaps, and I was able to run it through."

Briggs' brother, senior running back Cade Esplin, had a big day on the ground, amassing:

13 carries for 119 rushing yards

2 touchdowns

9.2 YPC (yards per carry)

Cade, much like his younger brother, also gave a lot of credit to his teammates, especially the offensive line.

"The linemen definitely had something to do with it, able to get me more yards," he said. "Briggs with his speed, and just blocking overall... we were able to execute and do what we can."

The connection he has formed with his brother on the football field is also something that Cade acknowledges.

"It's definitely a great experience for me," he said. "Especially because I'm a senior and he's a junior. But, you know, we've played together our whole life... we definitely have that connection to do our best every play and compete."

For their exceptional performance on the field this past Friday, Briggs and Cade Esplin are our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athletes of the Week.