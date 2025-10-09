Amani Morel: Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week

This week's Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week is Rigby High School senior running back Amani Morrell. Amani has been a dominant force on the field throughout the season, showcasing his talent with two first-half rushing touchdowns in last week's game. He humbly credits his teammates for his early success, emphasizing the importance of their support.

"It was good. It set the tone early and set our O-line," Morel said. "It just shows that we can really come back from a lot of adversity that we've been through already. It's not really about me. It's about the line and the receivers that I have blocking for me too."

Rigby head coach Armando Gonzalez highlights Amani's growth off the field as his most impressive quality. "What I'm most proud of is how he's grown as a young man," Gonzalez said. "He came into a difficult situation last year. We had a returning back, an all-star player. They both were, actually. They complemented each other. He's just picked up where he left off last year. He had some early injuries that kept him out of some games, but he's done what he needed to do in the classroom and with the team, being a good teammate."

Amani's hard-running style and quick reads have caught the attention of college scouts. "I feel like I run hard and I'm downhill quick," Amani said. "I can make reads through holes and stuff like that, being able to just tell and set my reads up." His skills have earned him ten college offers from Minot State, George Fox, Eastern Oregon, Rocky Mountain College, Sussex College, Montana Tech, Montana, Western College of Idaho, Carroll College, and Whitworth University.

Amani is also gearing up for a highly anticipated rivalry game against Madison. "The team I'm most excited about playing is Madison. It's our biggest rivalry," he said. "The environment, everyone that's around, everyone comes out to watch that game. I like playing in big environments like that and being able to show what I can do."

With the support of his coaches and teammates, Amani is ready to lead Rigby into the rivalry showdown and beyond, with dreams of a memorable end to his high school career. "Honestly, winning the championship, that's everyone's goal," he said. "But honestly, just ending it off with my brothers at the end of the day and the coaches, making sure that we go down fighting hard if we end up losing. But if not, winning is the biggest thing. I want to be with my teammates and coaches, and I want us to go down with a battle at least."

Amani Morrell, our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week, is ready to run through any defense and leave it all on the field