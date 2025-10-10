Blackfoot Broncos Rout Idaho Falls Tigers 56-7

The Blackfoot Broncos dominated the Idaho Falls Tigers in a 56-7 blowout. In the first quarter, Briggs Esplin broke free on a jet sweep, followed by a quick pass to Parker Wright for a big gain. In the red zone, Cade Esplin fumbled but Lawrence Cousineau recovered. Austin Arave then connected with Ledger Baldwin for a touchdown pass. The Broncos kept the pressure on as Briggs Esplin powered to the goal line, and Cade Esplin scored another touchdown. Blackfoot's relentless offense and stout defense sealed the 56-7 victory. Idaho Falls remains winless on the season.

