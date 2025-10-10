Knights and Bruins battle in high scoring affair

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In an anticipated match-up that lived up to the hype, the Hillcrest Knights surged late and took a 49-28 victory over the Twin Falls Bruins.

Twin Falls set the tone early. Just two plays into the game, senior quarterback Ty Hess scrambled for a 79-yard touchdown to put the Bruins up 7-0. Hillcrest's offense responded in kind. On their opening drive, QB Tyson Sweetwood threw a ball over the middle to a streaking Mason Davis, connecting for a touchdown to even the score at 7-7.

Hillcrest would take the lead on a short-yardage Tyson Sweetwood run, and the Bruins blocked the point-after-try to keep the score at 13-7. In the second quarter, Twin Falls took the lead when Hess launched a ball deep downfield to a wide-open Adam DeWit for a touchdown, and they took a 14-13 lead after the extra point.

Hillcrest's offense responded yet again. Elam Miner took a long, hard-fought run down to the inch-line, which set the stage for Tyson Sweetwood to sneak his way in on the next play for his second touchdown of the game to that point. After a two-point conversion, the score was 21-14.

The second half was a shootout; Hillcrest led 35-28 going into the fourth quarter. The Knights' defense held the Bruins scoreless in the 4th quarter, and Hillcrest took the 49-28 win.

We want to hear from you! Send final scores, game footage, pictures, and Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com