Serman Service and Electric Student Athlete of the Week: Kimball Tonks

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) — In the competitive world of Idaho high school football, few programs have dominated like Sugar Salem at the 4A level. Over the past seven years, the Diggers have built a dynasty under head coach Tyler Richards, one of only two coaches in state history to win six state championships in a seven-year span. Unlike college football, where players can linger for extra seasons, high school athletes get just four years. That means every season demands fresh stars to keep the momentum alive.

This year, senior running back Kimball Tonks has emerged as one of those breakout talents, more than doubling his junior-year rushing total from 309 yards to 665 – including a 110-yard performance in last week's regular season finale.

Originally from Snohomish, Washington, Tonks moved to Sugar City five years ago. That's when he first laced up for football, quickly adapting to the gridiron grind.

"I'm feeling great," Tonks said. "We never know what's coming down the playoffs, but we just got to do all we can to prepare every game. Our season is on the line. So every practice, every game could be your last. So never know. Never know when you're done."

With the playoffs nearing, Tonks senses the intensity rising alongside the fall air. "Oh yeah, fall weather's here. I mean we just got the whole team. Got to be able to turn it up each practice, ramp it up, one step at a time."

Last season, Tonks was a backup behind a loaded senior class. This year, with opportunities in hand, his growth has been undeniable – marked by a physical running style and quiet leadership.

"I've improved a lot," Tonks reflected. "I mean, it's mostly just I got my opportunities this year. I mean, I had lots of seniors ahead of me last year, but I got my opportunities to compete and do whatever I can for the team."

He’s quick to credit the offensive line for his success. "I mean, I can't do it without them. You know, running backs get all the glory sometimes. Get all their name in the paper, but without them biggies up front, I can't move anywhere."

Coach Richards, the architect of Sugar Salem's recent dominance, has watched Tonks develop into a reliable workhorse.

"Kimball has always been one of those kids [who] will do whatever you ask him to do," Richards said. "He's a yes, sir guy. He puts in a ton of work in the off season. He does the little things that us coaches, the crazy coaches ask him to do – like going out for wrestling and running track and doing all the things [we] think will make them better players in the long run. And he's not the kind of kid that's going to complain. He's just a great athlete and a great overall kid."

On the field, Tonks is the go-to back for those critical, make-or-break yards. "Kimball [is] super strong," Richards added. "He's not the type of kid that's going to blow the doors off of you when he gets out in the space. He's not super fast by any means, but he's a very physical downhill runner. [He] takes care of the football. His ball security is a high priority for him. So we know that when we get the ball in his hands that we have confidence and he's going to get tough yards, but also maintain our possession."

Congratulations to Kimball Tonks on being named this week's Sermon Service and Electric Student Athlete of the Week. As Sugar Salem charges into the playoffs, Tonks and his teammates are ready to write the next chapter in their storied program.