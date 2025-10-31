Friday state H.S. football playoff scores – October 31
(KIFI)
6A
(3) Rocky Mountain 37
(11) Owyhee 8
(4) Mountain View 45
(10) Highland 7
(12) Boise 14
(2) Madison 17
5A
(16) Shelley 15
(1) Hillcrest 40
(8) Lewiston 27
(9) Lakeland 28
(4) Twin Falls 38
(13) Ridgevue 0
(5) Century 48
(12) Columbia 21
(7) Vallivue 13
(10) Blackfoot 24
(3) Skyline 42
(14) Bonneville 21
(6) Minico 24
(11) Sandpoint 28
4A
(9) McCall-Donnelly 19
(8) Buhl 45
(12) Bonners Ferry 21
(5) American Falls 28
(10) Gooding 21
(7) Snake River 34
3A
(5) New Plymouth 24
(4) Declo 14
(3) West Jefferson 21
(6) Malad 20
2A
(8) Glenns Ferry 27
(1) Kamiah 86
(2) Logos 62
(7) Oakley 12
(3) Prairie 50
(6) Valley 44
(5) Potlatch 50
(4) Hagerman 44
1A
(12) Garden Valley 38
(5) Challis 8
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole 35
Lander Valley 55
Douglas 13
Cody 40
Buffalo 7
Star Valley 54
Cokeville 0
Big Horn 31
Lingle- Fort Laramie 28
Big Piney 24