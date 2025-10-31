Skip to Content
Sports

Friday state H.S. football playoff scores – October 31

high school football
MGN Online
high school football
By
Updated
today at 11:09 PM
Published 9:59 PM

(KIFI)
6A
(3) Rocky Mountain  37
(11) Owyhee  8

(4) Mountain View 45
(10) Highland  7

(12) Boise  14
(2) Madison  17

5A
(16) Shelley  15
(1) Hillcrest  40

(8) Lewiston  27
(9) Lakeland   28

(4) Twin Falls  38
(13) Ridgevue  0

(5) Century 48
(12) Columbia  21

(7) Vallivue  13
(10) Blackfoot  24

(3) Skyline  42
(14) Bonneville  21

(6) Minico  24
(11) Sandpoint  28

4A
(9) McCall-Donnelly  19
(8) Buhl  45

(12) Bonners Ferry  21
(5) American Falls  28

(10) Gooding  21
(7) Snake River  34

3A
(5) New Plymouth 24
(4) Declo  14

(3) West Jefferson  21
(6) Malad  20

2A
(8) Glenns Ferry 27
(1) Kamiah    86

(2) Logos  62
(7) Oakley  12

(3) Prairie  50
(6) Valley  44

(5) Potlatch 50
(4) Hagerman  44

1A
(12) Garden Valley  38
(5) Challis  8

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole 35
Lander Valley  55

Douglas  13
Cody  40

Buffalo  7
Star Valley   54

Cokeville  0
Big Horn  31

Lingle- Fort Laramie  28
Big Piney  24

Article Topic Follows: Sports
high school football
scores
sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.