AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – This week's Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week is Tyson Sweetwood, the senior quarterback of the Hillcrest Knights' football team. This past weekend in their state quarterfinal game against Lakeland, Tyson filled in the stat sheet with some impressive numbers.

When I asked Sweetwood what was going right for him in that game, he said it was his mindset.

"Just wanting it more than anyone," he said. "Going out there and executing for my team... I just wanted to move on to next week."

Sweetwood got it done both on the ground and through the air, notching multiple rushing touchdowns and throwing for one. "With his arm and with his legs," head coach Brennon Mossholder said, "he's pretty special."

Mossholder went a step further, highlighting another strength the senior possesses that is sometimes overlooked.

"...I think the thing that goes unappreciated sometimes is just how smart he is," said coach. "Tyson is incredibly intelligent, knows the offense like the back of his hand..."

Another topic coach Mossholder discussed was Tyson's role as a leader on this team.

"The kids just gravitate to him because he's an awesome kid. He's friends with everybody, and he's a phenomenal athlete. People are just drawn to him as a leader, and he's gotten more vocal in that role as he's gotten along."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Tyson Sweetwood of Hillcrest High School.