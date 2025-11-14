Hillcrest pulls away from Twin Falls, back in state title game for 3rd straight season

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – In a 5A state Semifinal game that featured a back-and-forth, high-scoring first half, the Hillcrest Knights came out victorious and will now head back to the State Championship game for the third straight season.



Hillcrest lit up the scoreboard on their opening offensive drive, when Tyson Sweetwood took a designed run toward the home sideline and into the endzone, putting the Knights up 7-0 right out of the gate. Twin Falls did not back down, however. On their following drive, QB Ty Hess ripped a ball into the hands of wide receiver Dalton Carter on a slant route, and Carter took it all the way home for a 65-yard touchdown. The Bruins went for two, converted, but it was called back for illegal formation. They then missed the extra point, so the score sat at 7-6.

In the second quarter, the score was still 7-6 when disaster struck. Twin Falls went to punt, but the snap flew over the punter's head and into the endzone. The punter recovered the ball, but was taken down by Hillcrest special teamers, forcing a safety. Once Hillcrest got the ball back on the safety punt, they capitalized quickly.

The Knights' offense drove right down to the goal line, and then Tyson Sweetwood punched in his second rushing touchdown of the first half, giving Hillcrest a 16-6 lead. Just when it looked to be getting out of hand, Twin Falls yet again responded.

With 5 minutes left in the first half, Ty Hess handed the ball to Dax Payne, and he took off through the heart of the defense for a 56-yard rushing touchdown, making the score 16-13 Hillcrest.

With less than a minute to go in the second quarter, Hillcrest's offense scored again. Tyson Sweetwood went for a run yet again, crossing the goal line and putting up his third rushing touchdown in the first half. Twin Falls would score in one play moments later with just 40 seconds left on the clock, making it a three-point game at halftime, but Hillcrest would pull away in the fourth quarter and blank the Bruins the rest of the way. The Knights win 44-20 and advance to the 5A state championship, where they will take on undefeated Bishop Kelly.

