Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Kinzley Larsen – Nov. 20, 2025

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The high school basketball season is underway, and Rigby senior Kinzley Larsen and the rest of her teammates are off to a hot start. I caught up with Kinzley ahead of tonight's game against Blackfoot.

"It's great that we're 3-0. It's definitely a team sport, couldn't have done it without all of us," she said. Later that night, the team would improve to 4-0 after a 59-48 win over the Broncos.

While a new season brings excitement, for seniors like Kinzley, it also brings other emotions. "Our first game was a little sad for me because I'm like 'Oh gosh, this is the last time I get to do it," she said. "But it's also exciting to look for the future, and we have an exciting year to come."

Rigby head coach Todd Barber shared with me just how important Kinzley is to the team's success.

"She's the core player of our team," said Barber. "Obviously, been here for four years in the program. So, very valuable player." He then went on to share what makes her such a terrific player for the school. "It's just her dedication to the sport. She loves to play ball and spends a lot of time doing it... and she's been awesome to her teammates. Getting them better as well."

Kinzley has been involved with basketball since a young age thanks to her parents. Her mother played college basketball, and both she and Kinzley's father coached her and her friends when they were growing up.

Now, the Rigby senior gets to follow in her mother's footsteps. Earlier this month, Larsen signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Alaska Anchorage, achieving her own dream of becoming a college basketball player. "It's been fun to kind of watch as my hard work has paid off these last few years," Kinzley said.

