Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Jan. 22, 2026 – Macy Marlow

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In this installment of our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week Segment, we go to Skyline High School, where Macy Marlow and the Lady Grizzlies are coming off a big rivalry win against the Idaho Falls Tigers.

“I feel like we do have a really good defense," Marlow said. "And I think just taking that and using it throughout districts against all these good teams, I think will really help us, especially what you saw in that game [against Idaho Falls].”

Macy is a junior on the Skyline team and serves as a captain. Head coach Tyrell Keck credits her defensive ability as one of her best attributes out on the hardwood.

“She is a defensive mastermind," Coach Keck told me. "And she does a very, very good job, using her body and her size to create really nice advantages for us offensively.”

Sitting at 9-10 after their 55-50 rivalry win over IFHS, that now marks two straight wins for the Griz, after they previously had dropped three straight games.

“It's just important that every practice we come work hard and every game we come back trying to get better," said Macy. "And you know, we've definitely improved a lot from the start of the season.”

When I asked Macy what she was looking forward to for the rest of this season, she shared her excitement over the upcoming district tournaments.

"Districts... I think that's super fun. I love the girls around me, and we're all so close, and I think just being able to go out and fight for them every day will be super fun. So I'm excited to see what happens there.”

Skyline has two more regular-season games left. One on the road in Shelley on January 23rd, and then they wrap up the season hosting the Blackfoot Broncos. Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Macy Marlow.

You can nominate an athlete that you know to be our Athlete of the Week! Just send an email to sports@localnews8.com with the athlete's name, their school, and a brief explanation of why they deserve the award.