Serman Service and Electric Athlete of the Week: Tasha Larsen

SUGAR SALEM, Idaho (KIFI) — Winning has become routine for the Sugar Salem Diggers girls basketball team. After completing a second straight undefeated season, the Diggers now sit on a remarkable 47-game winning streak, cementing themselves as one of the state’s most dominant programs.

“I think just our bond and our athleticism just makes us, like, unbeatable. Almost,” Larsen said.



Sugar-Salem continues to find ways to win, and Larsen’s impact goes far beyond the stat sheet. Known for her speed, defensive intensity, and nonstop energy, she sets the tone every time she steps on the floor.



“When she’s on the floor, you’re getting every single thing she has at every moment,” Coach Dayley said. “She pushes everyone around her to go harder and brings so much energy to the team.”

Larsen has grown with the program, improving year after year, especially on the defensive end.

“Every game I feel like it’s always getting better,” Larsen said. “I think our defense definitely has improved.”

With so much success, staying focused can be a challenge—but losing isn’t part of the Diggers’ mindset.

“Honestly, I think we all forgot how it feels to lose,” Larsen said.

Now, with another perfect season complete, Sugar-Salem turns its attention to the playoffs, carrying a growing target and championship expectations.

Congratulations to the Tasha Larsen on being named this weeks Serman Service and Electric student athlete of the week.