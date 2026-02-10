Tuesday boys high school basketball scores – February 10
(KIFI)
Ririe 62
Salmon 32
North Fremont 28
Firth 45
West Side 54
Malad 52
Soda Springs 60
Aberdeen 34
Sho-Ban 33
Watersprings 69
Rockland 56
Richfield 32
