Skip to Content
Sports

Tuesday boys high school basketball scores – February 10

High school basketball
MGN online
High school basketball
By
Updated
today at 10:48 PM
Published 9:50 PM

(KIFI)
Ririe  62
Salmon  32

North Fremont  28
Firth   45

West Side  54
Malad   52

Soda Springs  60
Aberdeen   34

Sho-Ban  33
Watersprings  69

Rockland  56
Richfield   32

Article Topic Follows: Sports
bboy basketball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.