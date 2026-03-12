Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Rooke Hawker – Mar. 12, 2026

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Heavy wind gusts and brisk temperatures don't exactly scream "baseball season", but in Idaho, that is what the start of the season feels like. Kicking off their campaign in chilly fashion this week, the Idaho Falls Tigers took both games of a doubleheader against the Wood River Wolverines on Wednesday, March 11th. On that Idaho Falls squad is where we find our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Rooke Hawker, who has his own opinions on the weather.

"Starting out in the cold," Hawker said, "it's a struggle. But we're used to it. Spring comes around, the snow's gone. It still might snow a couple of times in the games, and it's going to be windy, and it's going to be freezing... but it's baseball season, you know?"

Rooke Hawker is a senior for this Idaho Falls team. He plays Right Field and Pitches for the Tigers. In the opening day double header, Hawker was the Designated Hitter in the first game, and played in Right Field for the second.

"Our energy just carried through those games. I feel like that was one of the biggest things that helped us grab those two wins," he told me.

Early on in our conversation, the senior mentioned a motto the team uses – 'Paws Up'. He later explained it to me.

"Like I said... on the practice plan, it says 'paws up'. Like, that's been a big thing this year, is not coming out on our heels, coming out as the aggressor," he explained. "That's something we've worked on, and it showed in those first two games."

Rooke left his own mark on both games, going 2-for-3 in the first with 2 RBI, and going 1-for-3 in the later game.

"I hit good in the first game," he said. "I had a double and a triple. Then in the second game there wasn't [many balls hit] to the outfield, but I got an opportunity to throw a guy out at home from right field, which was fun... and that brought a lot of energy."

Since Rooke is a senior, I asked him what he will look back on fondly about this program and his experience at Idaho Falls High School.

"The thing that I think I'll always remember is the sense of community," Hawker told me. "Baseball this time of year... It's hard, and thuggin' it out with the boys is like, it's something I'll always remember.... the friendships. That's definitely the biggest thing for me."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Rooke Hawker of Idaho Falls High School. If you know an athlete who deserves recognition, let us know! You can send all Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@localnews8.com