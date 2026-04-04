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Saturday girls high school softball scores – April 4

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Published 10:18 PM

(KIFI)
Century  2
Marsh Valley  19

Pocatello  1
Highland   0

Bonneville  10
Blackfoot  11

Burley  2
Pocatello  15

Salmon  7
Marsing  17

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Kimberly  17
North Fremont  1

Declo  4
North Fremont  14

McCall-Donnelly  4
Sugar-Salem   6

Buhl  7
Sugar-Salem  15

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