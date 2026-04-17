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Friday boys high school baseball scores – April 17

MGN
By
New
Published 9:22 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Highland  8
Canyon Ridge  3

GAME 2:
Highland  12
Canyon Ridge  5

GAME 1:
Century  2
Pocatello  12

GAME 2:
Century  1
Pocatello  3

Thunder Ridge  2 
Rigby  4

Skyline  5
Bonneville  6

Hillcrest  20
Idaho Falls  4

Blackfoot  12
Shelley  0

Sugar-Salem 0
South Fremont  8

Snake River  2
Marsh Valley  14

North Fremont  7
Teton  8

Firth  5
Salmon  16

Challis-Mackay  24 
West Jefferson  16

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