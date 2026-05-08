Skip to Content
Sports

Friday state H.S. baseball regional tournaments’ scores – May 8

state high school baseball tournament
KIFI KXPI
state high school baseball tournament
By
Updated
today at 7:15 PM
Published 6:44 PM

(KIFI)
6A STATE REGIONAL WEST #1 QUALIFIER
(8) Rigby  2
(12) Thunder Ridge  3

6A STATE REGIONAL EAST QUALIFIER
(5) Centennial   5
(9) Highland  20

(4) Middleton   6
(9) Highland  5

5A STATE REGIONAL WEST QUALIFIER
(5) Lewiston   2
(9) Blackfoot   5

5A STATE REGIONAL SOUTH QUALIFIER
(6) Bishop Kelly   9
(1) Skyline  7

5A STATE REGIONAL EAST QUALIFIER
(8) Burley 4 
(12) Preston  3

4A STATE REGIONAL #2 QUALIFIER
(7) Filer  4
(3) Marsh Valley  2

4A STATE REGIONAL #3 QUALIFIER
(4) Cole Valley Christian  7
(5) South Fremont  4

3A STATE REGIONAL WEST QUALIFIER
(6) Firth  4
(10) North Fremont  5

3A STATE REGIONAL SOUTH QUALIFIER
(8) Nampa Christian  11
(12) Lighthouse Christian  1

(1) Malad   6
(8) Nampa Christian  2

3A STATE REGIONAL EAST QUALIFIER
(5) Priest River  2
(9) Wendell   10

Article Topic Follows: Sports
scores
sports line
state baseball

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.