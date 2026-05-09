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Saturday boys state baseball regional tournament scores Day 2 – May 9

state high school baseball tournament
KIFI KXPI
state high school baseball tournament
By
May 9, 2026 9:50 PM
Published 9:47 PM

(KIFI)
6A STATE REGIONAL WEST #1 QUALIFIER
(8) Rigby 13
(12) Thunder Ridge  4

(1) Owyhee  6 (Champion)
(8) Rigby  1

6A STATE REGIONAL EAST QUALIFIER
(5) Centennial 4
(9) Highland   10

(4) Middleton  6 (Champion)
(9) Highland   1

5A STATE REGIONAL NORTH QUALIFIER
(11) Idaho Falls   8
(7) Hillcrest   4         

(2) Sandpoint  12 (Champion)
(11) Idaho Falls  2

5A STATE REGIONAL WEST QUALIFIER
(5) Lewiston  2
(9) Blackfoot  9 

(4) Skyview  6 (Champion)
(9) Blackfoot  5 

5A STATE REGIONAL SOUTH QUALIFIER
(1) Skyline  3
(3) Twin Falls 11

(6) Bishop Kelly   9
(3) Twin Falls  7

(6) Bishop Kelly 14
(3) Twin Falls  17    (Champion)

5A STATE REGIONAL EAST QUALIFIER
(12) Preston  0 
(8) Burley  1

(1) Bonneville  11  (Champion)
(8) Burley  1 

4A STATE REGIONAL #2 QUALIFIER
GAME 1:
(7) Filer  4
(3) Marsh Valley 2

GAME 2:
(7) Filer 4
(3) Marsh Valley  5

GAME 3:
(7) Filer 4
(3) Marsh Valley  9 (Champion)

4A STATE REGIONAL #3 QUALIFIER
GAME 1:
(4) Cole Valley Christian  7
(5) South Fremont 4

GAME 2:
(4) Cole Valley Christian  10
(5) South Fremont  0

3A STATE REGIONAL WEST QUALIFIER
(10) North Fremont  17
(6) Firth  26

(3) Melba  16  (Champion)
(6) Firth  4

3A STATE REGIONAL SOUTH QUALIFIER
(12) Lighthouse Christian   7
(8) Nampa Christian  9

(1) Malad  3  (Champion)
(8) Nampa Christian 2

3A STATE REGIONAL EAST QUALIFIER
(5) Priest River  2 
(9) Wendell  17

(4) Salmon  13 (Champion)
(9) Wendell   3

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