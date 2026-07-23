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Bandits Cruise, Runnin’ Rebels Splits Opening Day at Legion State Tournament

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July 20, 2026 10:48 PM
Published 10:47 PM

LEWISTON, Idaho (KIFI) — Three Eastern Idaho teams took the field Thursday to begin the AA Idaho American Legion State Tournament in Lewiston, with the Idaho Falls Bandits earning a convincing win, the Post 4 Runnin' Rebels splitting two, and the Idaho Prime losing in their first game.

Idaho Falls Bandits: The Bandits opened tournament play in dominant fashion, run-ruling the Nampa Chiefs 15-5 in five innings. Idaho Falls broke the game open with a four-run second inning highlighted by RBI hits from Gavin Webb and Gavin Hernandez before pulling away to advance in the winners bracket.

Post 4 Runnin' Rebels: Post 4 split its opening day after winning its first game before falling 4-3 to Middleton in a seventh-inning heartbreaker. The Rebels erased an early deficit and led 3-1 before Middleton tied it in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Idaho Prime: Idaho Prime AA dropped an 8-6 decision to the Lewis Clark Twins after the game was tied entering the seventh inning. Lewis Clark scored twice in the top of the seventh to reclaim the lead for good.


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