True Lacrosse Idaho holds tryouts and skills clinic in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – True Lacrosse Idaho hosted tryouts and a skills clinic in Pocatello on July 23 and July 24. The events at OK Ward Park were part of the organization's Regional Team Tryout and Skills Clinic trip to East Idaho.

True Lacrosse Idaho is a competitive statewide club team based in the Treasure Valley. The club aims to provide coaching and opportunities to the next generation of lacrosse players in the state.

Elijah Almanza, assistant Director of True Lacrosse Idaho, emphasized the importance of fostering early engagement in the sport. “If we can get them started at a young age and they love the sport and continue to develop the passion for it… that's honestly the best case for the state of Idaho,” Almanza said.

Awmi Macbeth, a Face-Off Coach with the club, shared his perspective on growing lacrosse in the region. Macbeth noted that lacrosse is traditionally an East Coast sport. “We're just looking to forward and growing the sport through the West and kind of make it a bigger sport overall and get more opportunities to these kids,” Macbeth said.

Macbeth, a Pocatello native, understands the challenges and opportunities for players in smaller communities. He recently transferred to the College of Idaho from the University of Lynchburg to continue his college lacrosse career, and grew up playing in East Idaho. “Personally, I am from Pocatello, Idaho,” Macbeth said. “Just giving opportunities to kids like me that are from, you know, the smaller towns, smaller states that don't nearly have as big of a lacrosse reputation. We want to be able to build those kids up. So then they do have exceptional roles in the higher level, such as college and even pro.”

His personal experience playing at the next level fuels his passion for coaching and inspiring young athletes. Macbeth expressed his desire to ignite a similar passion in the participants. “I just kind of want to like that fire in them,” Macbeth said. “So I just want to show them that, like, hey, this sport's fun.”

If you have a child interested in pursuing the game of Lacrosse, True Lacrosse Idaho's website can be found here.