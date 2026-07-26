Razor’s Edge Boxing Club hosts 8th ‘Rumble in the Jungle’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Razor's Edge Boxing Club hosted its 8th “Rumble in the Jungle” boxing event Saturday evening at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds. The event showcased fighters' skills and served as a critical fundraising event for the Idaho Falls-based club. Boxers competed in front of friends and family, drawing participants from multiple states.

This year marked the eighth edition of the popular boxing event, which has grown to include teams from Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Colorado. The “Rumble in the Jungle” is vital for the club, providing necessary funds for its operations.

Holly Gregson, head boxing coach at Edge Boxing Club, noted the event's growth. “It's amazing to see the progress that we've had,” Gregson said, adding that the event has improved in terms of both the fighters and the participating teams. Teams traveled from further away than in previous years.

Gregson also expressed gratitude for the community's backing. “The community support and participation is it takes my breath away. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude,” Gregson said. She highlighted the importance of the event, stating it is “crucial to our survival.”

The competition offers a unique opportunity for the boxers. Alan Revolorio, a fighter at Edge Boxing Club, described his excitement to perform. “You feel like way more hyped up. More, more amped up if you want to get it. For me, I feel like I want to get in there even more and just, like, prove to everybody like what I've been working on,” Revolorio said.

Martin Gordo, another fighter at the club, spoke about his connection to the event. “I competed at Rumble in the Jungle six times. Last year I took a year off, I feel great... It's homecoming, baby,” Gordo said.

The Idaho Falls-based club emphasizes more than just boxing techniques; it also fosters strong relationships among its members. Marcelo Renteria, a young fighter, shared how he built connections at the gym. “I've made friends with them at the gym. I didn't know them outside the gym. When I joined Edge, I made a lot of new friends,” Renteria said.

Gordo reiterated the sense of unity within the club. “What I like about Edge is just the team effort. We all come together. We're like a big old family,” he said.

Revolorio shared his feelings of belonging at the club. “Edge? It makes me feel, like, accepted. It makes you feel like everybody has a chance. And, like, when I first started it, it made me feel like, I don't know, everybody had an equal chance. Everybody could work toward what they wanted,” he said.

This strong camaraderie is evident during matches, Renteria noted. “When people get excited. Like [when] my teammates cheer me on... it makes me want to do it more,” said Renteria.

For Gregson, the dedication to the club and its fighters is validated by events like the 'Rumble in the Jungle.' “It makes it all worth it,” she said. She reflected on the effort involved, including “the sleepless nights, the long hours, the waking up to text messages, the stress.” Ultimately, Gregson stated, “It's all about the kids. It's all about giving them these experiences.”