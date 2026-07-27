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American Legion AA state tournament scores – July 25, 26, 27

American legion Baseball
KIFI/MGN Online
American legion Baseball
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Published 5:48 PM

(KIFI)
SATURDAY - DAY 3
Idaho Falls Bandits 12
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels  5

SUNDAY - DAY 4
Idaho Falls Bandits AA   7
Lewis Clark Twins  6

Twin Falls Cowboys     4
Coeur d'Alene Lums   5 

MONDAY - DAY 5
Idaho Falls Bandits AA  7
Coeur d'Alene Lums  6

Idaho Falls Bandits AA  1
Lewis Clark Twins     2

Article Topic Follows: Sports
american legion baseball
Idaho Falls Bandits
Pocatello Rebels
scores
sports line
Twin Falls Cowboys

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