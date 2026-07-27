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Idaho Falls Bandits fall in AA State Legion Championship Game

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today at 8:38 PM
Published 8:49 PM

LEWISTON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Bandits concluded their baseball season today with a loss in the final inning of a tournament game, ending their bid for the Double A Legion State Tournament. The Lewis-Clark Twins won the tournament following this victory.


The tournament game came down to the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Bandits trailing by two runs.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Carter Bowen singled into center field for the Bandits. Following Bowen's hit, Cole Croft scored a run from third base. The next batter hit a slow roller to short, which resulted in an out at first base to end the game.

This final defeat marked a tough end to the season for the Bandits, who finished with a 35-8 record.


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