Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo Celebrates 115 Years at Sandy Downs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The 115th edition of the War Bonnet Round Up, Idaho's oldest rodeo, kicked things off with the Toyota Wild West Family Fest tonight at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the night's festivities, the War Bonnet held a media event, where we caught up with a handful of people involved in Idaho's oldest rodeo.

Edie Barnes, a War Bonnet Round Up princess, highlighted the longevity of the event. “The War Bonnet is so special because it's Idaho's oldest rodeo,” Barnes said. The rodeo has reached its 115th edition this year.

Shelby Woolstenhulme serves on the board of directors and manages tribal relations. She has worked with the Shoshone Bannock Tribes to incorporate their heritage into the event, including a new opening act for Opening Night on Thursday.

“To be able to incorporate the history behind it all has been absolutely amazing,” Woolstenhulme said. “It means everything to have their stamp of approval. We would not have this rodeo if it was not for [the] Shoshone Bannock Tribes.”

Rodeo announcer Kade Rogge described the event as a “living, breathing thing” that serves as a highlight for the community.

He noted that the history of the rodeo contributes to its significance for participants and spectators alike. “The history here just makes it mean a little bit more,” Rogge said.

Rogge emphasized the multi-generational attendance at the rodeo. He noted that many families have attended for several years and now bring their own children to the event.

“There's generations of people that were brought in here as little kids from their parents or their grandparents and now raising children that are bringing them to the rodeo,” he said. “We don't want you to just buy a ticket for 2026. We want you to buy a ticket for the rest of your life.”

PJ Holm serves as the executive director of the War Bonnet Round Up and the director of the Idaho Falls Department of Parks and Recreation. He said the organization prides itself on hospitality for guests and competitors.

“Whether it's contestants, whether it's our contracted personnel, saying 'coming to this rodeo is not like most rodeos',” Holm said. “'We are part of the family. We feel so taken care of and appreciated here.'” The rodeo continues to attract talent from across the region.

Rogge noted that the level of competition remains high in East Idaho. “It should never be overlooked because our contestants here are just as tough as anybody in any state."