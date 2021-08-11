Phillies catcher Realmuto leaves after foul tip to mask

AP National Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodger after he took a foul tip to his mask. Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the first. Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Realmuto in the first and stayed in the game to catch. There was no immediate update on Realmuto’s condition. Realmuto is batting .268 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs in 92 games and played a key role in leading the Phillies into first place in the NL East. He hit a solo home run for the National League in this year’s All-Star game.