AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is back with the club two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated for the virus in April, returned for the opener of a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs. Mattingly says he felt “something” during Miami’s game against the New York Yankees on July 30. The following morning he took his temperature and noticed a mild fever.